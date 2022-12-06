Kind donor helps Cary kids raise $60,000 for spinal muscular atrophy

By Web staff

CARY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A group of children organized a bake sale and raised more than $2,000 for a genetic disease impacting infants last weekend. Then a kind stranger walked up, wrote a check and brought their total up to $60,010! Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a neurodegenerative disease and the leading genetic cause of death for infants, according to CureSMA, a network of researchers, health professionals and families dedicated to the cause. The Sunday fundraiser in Cary organized by a group of students from Dillard Drive Middle School ended up collecting over $60,000 for SMA research and treatment.

“To say there were tears is an understatement,” wrote Kimberly Skelton Hartmere, one of the adults who was there. “We are in awe of such an amazing gesture of love and kindness and couldn’t be more proud of all these kiddos working so hard for such an amazing cause!”

The same group of students will organize another bake sale on Saturday in Cary’s Dutchman Downs neighborhood.

