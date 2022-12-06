Boy who dressed up as Kroger cashier for Halloween gets surprise from the grocery chain

By Megan Mitchell

CINCINATTI, Ohio (WLWT) — Calvin Pettibone is on a mission to get some yogurt at his local Kroger.

The 5-year-old has cerebral palsy and some developmental delays but very much understands what others are saying.

Going to Kroger is fun and familiar for him. So much so, that his mom, Rachel, thought it would be the perfect Halloween costume he would love.

“So we come up with a costume where we try to incorporate a lot of his interests and things that he’s into. So it will be something that he likes, and right now, he really enjoys going shopping, and Kroger is one of his favorite places to shop. He really likes food. And here we are. He also likes pushing buttons and scanning and the beats that comes with the scanning, and so he tried to incorporate all those things into his costume,” Rachel Pettibone said.

So while Calvin was trick-or-treating, his interactive cashier-conveyor belt costume was spotted by a Kroger employee, and word got around.

Calvin got more than just yogurt. In fact, he got a whole lot more.

Kroger surprised him with gift baskets of his favorite items, his own “Kroji” art and a Bengals jersey.

“I think it’s huge for Calvin to be able to see, you know, somebody with a walker, I’m gonna sign in his room, and it’ll be something really fun for him to have for a long time,” Rachel Pettibone said.

In fact, Kroger took it a step further.

One of Calvin’s other favorite things is TOPSoccer, where he can play the sport in a way that’s accommodating to kids with disabilities.

So Kroger threw in a $500 check to the organization as well.

“TOPSoccer has been so welcoming for kids with a variety of needs. And it’s a great place for Calvin to get some physical activity as well as socialization. And so we really appreciate Kroger’s support of that program, and it benefits a lot of people in the community,” Rachel Pettibone said.

A creative costume that earned him more than just Halloween candy.

