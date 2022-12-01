‘One step closer’: California family hopes for justice for son following arrest

By Ariana Jaso

Click here for updates on this story

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — “We were talking about how he was very excited to buy his first car and how he was super excited to get his license. And he was 20 credits away from graduating high school.”

Alexis Misener can still remember the last conversation she had with her 17-year-old nephew, Raymond Matias, before he was shot and killed at a house party in Salinas.

“October 9, when we found out about his death, that was the worst day of my life by far,” Misener said.

The family still coping, grieving and hoping for answers.

“We have been literally suffering each and every family member. We have been literally like little snails crawling on our stomachs in pain,” Renee Troy, Raymond’s grandmother, said.

On Wednesday, Troy got the call from Salinas investigators with the answer they’ve been praying for.

“I was busy working, and I received a very important phone call in regards to my grandson’s death on October 9th. There has been an arrest in his case and two individuals have been arrested,” she said.

An emotional moment but a small sense of relief.

“I started crying. It’ll never bring back our boy, but I started crying because we love him so much and there’s going to be justice in this case. We’re praying. We are praying,” Troy said.

The family heard the news just 10 days before Raymond’s birthday on Dec. 9.

“In my mind, it is a great early birthday present to him. That these boys are going to get held accountable for what they did to him,” Misener said.

The family says even though their lives will never be the same, this is one step closer to justice.

“I still have his phone number on my phone, and I’m expecting a call that’s never going to come,” Misener said.

“We love you, Mundo. Justice for you, Raymond. Grandma loves you so much,” Troy said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.