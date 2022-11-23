Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

By MUGO ODIGWE

CHICAGO (WCCO) — A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.

The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.

Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.

The woman was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

The man she shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The other three attackers got away.

A short time after that attack, a man was found shot and killed inside a stolen Kia, about 2.5 miles away in Chatham.

Police said, around 2:15 a.m. an unidentified man was found in the passenger seat of a stolen black Kia Rio near 80th Street and King Drive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

That man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police could not immediately confirm if the two cases were connected.

Area 2 detectives were investigating both cases.

