Fencing company owner accused of defrauding customers out of $20,000

By WABC Staff

SHIRLEY, Long Island, New York (WABC) — Police on Long Island have arrested a contractor they say defrauded customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months.

Steven Vitagliano, owner of the Mastic-based Line Up Fence Co, allegedly made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties over that time period.

Authorities say Vitagliano would accept payment in the form of cash or checks but failed to do the contracted work before he stopped communicating with the customers.

Following an investigation, 10 victims have been identified as having paid Vitagliano a combined $20,000 without receiving new fences.

Vitagliano was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is charged with first-degree scheming to defraud and was released on an appearance ticket.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for any potential additional victims.

Anyone who has additional information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

