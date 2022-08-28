Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS World Championship game

By KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Little League is headed to the World Championship game of the Little League World Series!

Honolulu, representing the West region, advanced through the US bracket unscathed — and virtually unchallenged – topping the Tennessee Little League team from Nolensville by a final score of 5-1.

It was second time Honolulu beat Tennessee in the tournament – their previous matchup on Aug. 24 ended in a 13-0 mercy rule finish after four innings.

Now the local boys move onto the World Championship game against Curacao, representing the international bracket. Curacao beat Chinese Taipei earlier on Saturday with a final score of 1-0.

The World Championship game is scheduled for 9 a.m. HST on Sunday. You can watch it live on KITV4.

The Little League World Series is held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

