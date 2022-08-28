Connecticut postal worker saves woman who was attacked

By Dylan Fearon and Evan Sobol

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A postal worker went from mail carrier to potential life saver.

She sprang into action to help a woman who was being beaten up.

It happened in Torrington this week.

“I knew something was wrong,” said Christine Cambizaca.

Christine described the moment she saved a woman during an assault.

‘She was very bruised,” Christine said. “She was bleeding.”

Christine’s heroic efforts happened on the clock.

She’s a mail carrier in Torrington and was delivering mail Tuesday on Blinkoff Court.

The woman had been beaten in a park nearby. Then she sprinted over to Blinkoff Court, saw Christine in her mail truck, and begged her for help.

“She wanted me to help basically call 911,” said Christine.

Christine let the woman in the mail truck and locked it.

That’s crucial, because the man accused of beating the woman showed up.

Christine says the man claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend and was carrying a knife.

“Her boyfriend was abusive to her, abusing her in that moment,” said Christine.

Torrington police arrived five minutes later. They handcuffed the man and put the woman in an ambulance.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jackson Morgan and found a knife at the scene.

Morgan faces six charges including assault, strangulation and threatening.

He’s still in jail with his bail set at $5,000.

“If she didn’t seek help it could’ve been worse and who knows what would’ve happened,” Christine said.

Christine’s boss David is calling her a hero.

“The courage that she showed and the compassion for one of our citizens in Torrington. We’re super proud of her,” said David.

“I felt I did the right thing because it could’ve been anyone’s sister, it could’ve been anyone’s daughter,” Christine said.

