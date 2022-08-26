Gun found on high school campus

By Vince Rodriguez

EUNICE, New Mexico (KOAT) — One person has been detained after a gun was found on the campus of Eunice High School in southeast New Mexico.

Eunice police say they responded to the school on Thursday morning after a witness reported another student armed with a pistol inside of a classroom. School resource officers placed the school in lockdown while officers with the Eunice Police Department arrived on the scene.

Police say they found the student in possession of a firearm shortly after arriving. That student was detained and taken to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.

No other threats have been reported and the lockdown at the school was lifted.

