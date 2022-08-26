2 juveniles arrested following threats made to Las Vegas junior high school

By Cody Lee

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Clark County School District police made 2 arrests in connection to threats made toward Walter D. Johnson Junior High School on Thursday.

The district has not provided much detail on the incident and it is unclear if these two individuals are students of the school.

Below is the message shared with parents today at Johnson Junior High School:

Dear Walter Johnson Academy families,

As always, we want to inform you of important matters in our school community.

This morning we were informed of a possible threat to our school. We immediately reported the incident to CCSD Police to investigate. As a result of the investigation, two juveniles were arrested in connection with the threats.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-4480.

Trudi Jacobs, Principal

No other information has been released.

