Tree falls on school bus with children on board in Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning.

A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School.

According to Atlanta police, six children and the driver were on board at the time of the incident. None were injured.

Neighbor Victor M. McCoy told CBS46 he heard a loud thud and ran outside.

“I heard a woman screaming, and so I said, ‘It’s a vehicle under there,’” he said.

Realizing it was a school bus, he found the rear emergency door.

“There was a branch holding, stopping it, where you couldn’t open the door, so my neighbors assisted me to raise it up,” he said. “There was a driver in there that had glass in her eyes. Then there was another lady that was there for the children. I didn’t know there was children on there because they were quiet.”

Atlanta Public Schools sent CBS46 the following statement:

“Earlier this morning a tree fell across a bus transporting special education students to Beecher Hills Elementary School. School administrators, as well as the special education instructional team, along with Atlanta Public Schools Police and Transportation personnel reported to the scene immediately, and parents were notified. The six students on the bus were not injured and were taken to school. The driver reported minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The safety, security, and well-being of APS students and employees is a top priority for the district.” — Atlanta Public Schools

