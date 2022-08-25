Skip to Content
Social worker who counseled inmates arrested for drug possession, fired

<i>Asheville Police Department/WLOS</i><br/>Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on August 18.
    BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs.

Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18.

She worked for a national corporation contracted to provide medical services.

Her jail access was also revoked.

Jones was one of seven people arrested in a single day last week as Asheville police conducted crime prevention across Asheville.

