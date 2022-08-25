Mother upset school bus left child stranded

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts.

Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.

One parent is not only upset that her child was left stranded, but she’s also concerned for the safety of all students.

“What’s going to happen to these kids just waiting out there and standing there?” asked Sara Miller.

Miller said her middle schooler and other students were left stranded yesterday following their first day of school as their bus arrived an hour and a half late.

“The bus system didn’t show up for the kids at the end of the school day yesterday on the first day,” Miller said. “Some of the kids didn’t get home until after six at night. It’s just unacceptable.”

Miller said Bay City Public Schools did call her at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an hour after school let out, to let her know buses were running late.

Miller added that her biggest concern regarding the delay is safety.

“What if the parents aren’t at home?” Miller asked. “What if they drop them off at the bus stop and go to work and they’re just left there and have no ride home? That’s my main concern. There are people out there that are dangerous people.”

Miller said that Wednesday morning the bus for her daughter arrived 10 minutes early, but the bus scheduled to pick up her son never arrived.

Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said the buses are running but, due to school just resuming, he’s asking parents to bear with them this first week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.