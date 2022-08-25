Massive fire erupts inside busy Walmart

By Jamarlo Phillips

PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia (WGCL) — It was all hands on deck Wednesday night after a large fire broke out inside the Walmart in Peachtree City, sending customers and employees running outside to evacuate.

Firefighters from Coweta County, Fayette County, and Fayetteville all responded to help put out the blaze at the Walmart on the 2700 block of Highway 54.

Peachtree City Fire Department spokesman Will Harbin told CBS46 that the fire started in a retail section towards the back of the store but could not confirm which one.

Thick black smoke filled the night sky. Fire crews say initially they tried to fight the flames from inside but then the interior of the building started collapsing so they took a more defensive approach from outside to get the blaze under control.

According to fire officials, three Peachtree City police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

One CBS46 viewer sent us videos showing black smoke billowing from the rooftop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

