Man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday.

The result was the same.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.

“I think it’s an appropriate sentence in this case,” Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said outside the courtroom. “My heart goes out to this family that had to come to court over and over again. Thankfully, this is the end of it.”

It was March of 2020 when Mann plowed his Chevrolet Avalanche into a 2010 Infiniti G35 at a high rate of speed on Interstate 65. Prosecutors accused him of driving under the influence of fentanyl.

The wreck killed Murphy, a Satsuma resident who was coming back from making funeral arrangements for her son.

"He died March the 3rd of a seizure at work," said Donyelle Reese, the victim's daughter. "And then she was killed March the 9th. And we had to do double funerals because I can't take it. But, like I said, at least justice was served."

Almost exactly one year later, Chickasaw police arrested Mann on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, prompting York to revoke his bond.

Mann, 31, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in April, and York sentenced him last month. But the judge set that sentence aside on Aug. 1 and ordered a new hearing, raising concerns among prosecutors that the judge might reduce the sentence.

But Blackwood said the judge wanted to make sure there was no confusion over a new law that recently took effect changing the rules for parole and good behavior of manslaughter involving a deadly weapon. Blackwood said it does not apply to Mann’s case because the law does not define a vehicle as a deadly weapon. Still, the prosecutor said that explaining that to the defendant on the record will make it harder for him to challenge the sentence at a later date.

“Had we not done this today, then you know, five, six years from now, we could have been right back here in court on a post-conviction appeal because something wasn’t done,” he said.

For Murphy’s family, Wednesday offered closure – for the second time.

“I’m just glad it’s over,” Reese said. “Me and my family, we’ve gone through a lot, and I’m just glad it’s over.”

