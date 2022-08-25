‘Fast and Furious’ filming in Angelino Heights sparks outcry from some residents

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Some Los Angeles residents are planning to hold a protest Friday over the filming of the latest “Fast and Furious” movie in their neighborhood.

Residents in Angelino Heights say they don’t feel safe with many street takeovers happening practically every night.

Tire marks dot the street from racers doing burnouts in front of the iconic market that is seen in the movies.

Residents went to an organization to seek help to stop the filming because of the notoriety that it brings.

“When they found out that ‘Fast and Furious 10’ was going to be filming here — again — and despite requests from community members to stop the filming, to not film here, because of the increased traffic it’ll bring and the increased street racing that it’ll most likely bring, they were ignored,” said Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone.

Some neighbors reportedly don’t mind and are grateful for the fees the movie studio pays residents for the filming inconvenience.

The tenth installment in the action franchise, “Fast X,” is scheduled to be released next year.

