Deputies wrangle small gator

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort of, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps.

Bossier deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin and Austin Mueller doubled as the agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and wrestled with a three-foot alligator that wandered onto the property of Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence.

“Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses and dogs, and sometimes alligators,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring.”

The little gator happened to arrive on the property of the daughter of a BSO employee who took photos and video of the deputies safely subduing the animal before anyone could get hurt.

Deputies relocated and released the animal into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton.

