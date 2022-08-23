Kauai 8th graders confront Vice President Kamala Harris over Red Hill

By Tom George

HAWAII (KITV) — It’s not every day you see the Vice President of the United States on a beach surrounded by Secret Service at Hanalei Bay on Kauai.

“There were actually people on the pier with guns and they were watching her with binoculars,” says 8th grader Welina Dudoit Wong.

And while some might just be happy for chance for a quick handshake or a picture, Wong and fellow Kanuikapono Charter School 8th grader Bea Kaaumoana had a message.

“The important thing about it was delivering that message and letting her know that the keiki of Oahu do need help with their families and their water,” Kaaumoana says.

Throughout Vice President Kamala Harris’ vacation on the Garden Isle, groups like the Oahu Water Protectors have held up signs near her Kalihiwai Ridge vacation home, urging more action on the Red Hill water crisis.

But in the end it was the two local 8th graders who mustered up the courage and walk across the sand and seize the moment and take those concerns directly to Harris.

After asking the Veep about Red Hill, Harris replied to Kaaumoana and Wong “I agree with you, we need to handle that, it’s a very big issue.” She stopped to take a picture, before encouraging the girls to “continue to active and lead.”

Both Bea and Welina taking that advice to heart – the students say they’re both hoping to continued to grow as leaders in the Native Hawaiian community.

The students say they’ve been getting a lot of attention: “All of our family has been congratulating us for like going up to her and being brave,” Bea says.

And while it’s a moment both say they’ll never forget, they also say they’re not afraid to hold the Vice President accountable

“It was a privilege to talk to her, but I hope that this time they keep to their promises and they do want to help the Hawaiian people,” Welina says.

