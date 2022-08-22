Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

By Jeanna Wells

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner.

It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.

“Oh, Kansas City, I can’t thank you guys enough,” says Robison.

The pair had been separated for more than five days.

Liz says Monday at 3:45 PM she ran into the Hyvee on Martway in Mission to quickly drop off her prescriptions.

She took her car key fob but left her vehicle running with Maybel inside, when she came back out her car was gone.

Mission police say the vehicle was later found near Broadway and West Armour in Kansas City, but what was still missing was Maybel.

A moment that despite having Maybel back, Liz deeply regrets.

“If you’re going to get out of the car, make sure they get out of the car with you, that’s the moral of the story. I learned a very hard lesson and poor Maybel paid the price for it,” says Robison.

Police released this picture of a person of interest who they’ve identified as Timothy J. Best Jr.

Authorities have reason to believe Best Jr. is responsible for two incidents that happened moments before the carjacking, involving thefts at Target and the Post Office, which are all less than a half mile apart.

Now that Maybel is home, all Liz can say is thank you to the community for helping track her down and the people who saw Maybel and returned her back.

“I don’t know what her journey was, but she’s home and she’s going to get back to her old self I think,” says Robison.

