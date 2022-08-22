SoCal store banning face masks over fears of robberies

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BEVERLY GROVE, California (KABC) — A store in Beverly Grove says customers can’t wear face masks inside over fears of robberies in the area.

The owner of Kitson, a clothing store, says they’ve noticed an uptick in people wearing masks to avoid identification while stealing things.

In an Instagram post, the store said people who want to mask up are welcome to set up an appointment to shop or visit their website.

Earlier this summer, Beverly Hills announced it would not enforce a mask mandate if Los Angeles County were to reinstate one. Currently, you only have to wear a mask on public transportation or at places like hospitals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.