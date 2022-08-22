Sentence handed down to former high school security guard who pleaded guilty to filming sexual abuse of a child

By Joshua Robinson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A former security guard in the Ferguson-Florissant School District has been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to recording the sexual abuse of a child.

Mark A. Bennett pleaded guilty in March to abusing and filming a girl. The child was less than 10 when the abuse began. The abuse reportedly occurred for years.

Bennett reportedly attempted to download child pornography, which trigged a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and an investigation by the FBI and St. Louis County Police Department in December 2019. A search of Bennett’s home led investigators to 589 photos of videos of the girl’s abuse. In addition, there were 1,500 files containing child sexual abuse material, according to the plea deal.

Bennett, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday.

Bennett worked as a security guard at McCluer North High School. He did not meet the victim through his job.

