Dad celebrates new lease on life after triple organ transplant

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Father’s Day just got a lot sweeter for one Brooklyn dad who received not one, but three new organs in March.

Steve Quinn got to enjoy Father’s Day with his 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter and his partner, Sarah Pelkey – the gift of being together is one he wasn’t sure he would have.

Thanks to a generous donor, Quinn received a new heart, new lungs, and a new kidney in March. All the organs were accepted by his body, and now he is getting stronger every day. NYU Langone performed the successful all-day surgery.

Quinn was 23 years old when he was diagnosed with Goodpasture Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease that was attacking and shutting down his heart and kidneys. Now, he has a new set of healthy organs so he can chase his toddler and watch her grow up. They can hit all the milestones together.

“Every day I’m here, getting to hang out here is a Father’s Day. I’m so thankful for this selfless gift they gave me,” said Quinn.

“This Father’s Day is extra special – so thankful he’s here and have many more years together,” Pelkey added.

Quinn says he has been sick for more than half his life, so it is hard to remember what it was like to take a full breath, to go for a long walk, and to have energy. He is loving every new beat of his strong heart – something we all take for granted.

