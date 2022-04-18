Man hit in unavoidable collision, police say

By DaVonté McKenith

BURLINGTON, North Carolina (WXII) — A Burlington man is in stable condition after being hit by a car Sunday night.

According to Burlington police, around 9:30 p.m., first responders went to the 1800 block of North Church Street, near Graham Hopedale Road, in regard to an accident involving a pedestrian.

A 34-year-old driver was traveling east on North Church Street when they hit Esteban Camilo Sanchez, 38, of Burlington, who was attempting to cross the roadway, police say.

According to police, multiple witnesses said Sanchez ran across the roadway in front of the driver and there was no way the collision could have been avoided. Sanchez was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated and is listed in stable condition.

“Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500,” a news release said.

