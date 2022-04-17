Children hunt for eggs with olympic gold medalist

By TREVOR SOCHOCKI and ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — An Easter egg hunt is back on after two years of the pandemic.

“We decided years ago to have an annual Easter egg hunt. Well, COVID-19 cancelled it for the last couple years, but we’re back out at it again. We got many great sponsors that turned in bikes, we have almost 25 bikes we’re giving away to three different age groups. It’s all free to the community. We got hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, snacks,” said Mike Besser, the president of the Greater Beecher Business District Association.

The association, along with many local businesses, provided more than 1500 eggs and bikes for those who found a golden egg.

“The weather was great. Early this morning setting up it was pretty cold, but as the sun come out and shines on your face, turned out to be a beautiful day,” Besser said.

Besser estimated there were at least a couple hundred kids out hunting.

“It’s really nice to get out there. Being shut down it really affected that, along with our ability to do these events, but we got a lot of good things coming up for the Beecher area, and it’s good to get out with the public,” Besser said.

Flint native and world champion boxer Claressa Shields also made an appearance.

“It’s important to get the kids out of the house, you know, with like covid, everybody’s so used to Tik Tok and being on the computer. Still need to be active in our community, still need to come out and support each other and just show that, I think it’s great for us to show that we want to give back to the community,” Shields said.

This was the third Easter egg hunt by the association. They hope to make it annual thing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.