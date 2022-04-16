NTSB: Robinson Lalin was getting off MBTA Red Line train when he got trapped, died

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Federal investigators are releasing new information about the deadly crash on the MBTA Red Line. The NTSB said Robinson Lalin, who died early Sunday morning after becoming trapped by a train door was getting off the train at the Broadway Station at the time.

He was dragged and then died from his injuries.

The NTSB said the full investigation into the incident could take up to a year.

Robinson’s family said he rode the T every day and they’re left wondering how this could have happened.

“I’m going to miss everything about him,” Robinson’s nephew Kelvin Lalin said. “He always lit up the room everywhere he went. He’s loved by everyone.”

