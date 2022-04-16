“Hijabi Queens” murals in Anaheim’s Little Arabia district stopping passersby in their tracks

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

ANAHEIM, California (KCAL/KCBS) — New, colorful murals in Anaheim’s Little Arabia district is giving passersby a fresh, new view of Muslim women.

A mural covering the entire wall of a former hair salon on Brookhurst Street shows two stylish women, including one wearing big earrings and sunglasses and the other wearing a forehead chain, in hijabs. In between the two images is the phrase “Hijabi Queens.” Another mural on the side of a different store features a smiling woman with long eyelashes, wearing a rainbow-colored hijab and a crown.

“I happened to be stopping by, and at a stoplight, I was just like totally enthralled by it,” said Enjy El-kady, CAIR-LA’s digital communication manager. “So I actually turned and went to the shopping center to take pictures of it.”

The eye-catching murals are a part of an NFT project from husband-and-wife team Karter and Doaa Kaher. Each mural has a QR code that people can scan with their smartphones to learn more about them.

