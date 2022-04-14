Barricaded suspect found dead, hostage rescued

By Dennis Valera and Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

GUILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A shelter in place order in Guilford was lifted on Thursday morning following a situation where a suspect was barricaded in a home.

Police said they had been trying since Wednesday afternoon to get a man out of a home in which he barricaded himself with a family member.

However, he was found dead from a believed self-inflected gunshot wound in the home when officials went in to rescue the people in the home Thursday morning.

His identity has not been released.

“The scene on Fitch Hill Road is now safe,” police said in an update. “Law enforcement personnel remain on scene for an ongoing investigation. The shelter in place request is now lifted.”

The female hostage was rescued, police confirmed.

Road closures that were in effect since the incident began on Wednesday were still heavily enforced earlier Thursday morning.

Channel 3′s crew was by the one at Great Hill Road.

The incident began as a 911 call for a fire on Route 80.

Police said when firefighters got to the scene, a man was standing in the yard with two long guns. Firefighters were forced to back away.

The suspect fled in a vehicle to another home on Fitch Hill Road. The home belongs to a family member, police revealed.

The man’s family informed police he was with one of them.

Police said the home that was reported to be on fire and the one the man barricaded himself in were both owned by his family.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were hoping to end the situation with no one hurt. They negotiated for about 18 hours. No shots were ever fired.

“We’re working towards a peaceful resolution and taking all the steps that we can to make sure that all of those things are done appropriately,” said Chief Butch Hyatt, Guilford Police Department.

Police said they had the area contained, so residents were safe.

Until later Thursday morning, they told them that they should stay inside.

The state and local fire marshal are investigating the fire on Route 80.

Fitch Hill and Hemlock roads were set to reopen, but only for residents.

Melissa Jones Elementary School nearby did shelter in place for a bit on Wednesday, but other than that, it was business as usual at the school on Thursday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.