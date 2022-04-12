Police release dashcam video of officer being hit by suspected car thieves

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Eureka police have released a dashcam video that shows the moment an officer was hit by suspected car thieves Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Michael Werges with Eureka Police Department. police were searching for a group of suspects who were allegedly tampering and stealing items out of cars around 5 a.m. in a subdivision on Mirasol Manor and Highway 109. When police got there, some suspects ran off while two drove off in a stolen Honda Pilot.

The Pilot was then spotted by police at the stoplight at 109th and 4th Street near a QuikTrip. Police said the suspects tried to escape again but an officer tried to block them with a police car. The suspects then rammed the squad car before hitting an officer who was on foot. The impact knocked the officer over a guardrail. Paramedics then took him to the hospital to be treated for a broken ankle.

Three juvenile suspects have been arrested, but police believe there are still two more on the run. A stolen car was later found abandoned by Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Police told News 4 the incident in Eureka could be related to three car thefts that occurred in Pacific overnight.

Six Rockwood School District buildings and two administration centers were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

