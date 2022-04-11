Chicago Police Department warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA Green, Red Line stops

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police have issued an alert for CTA riders in Chinatown after robberies were reported this month at stops along Cermak Road.

CPD said a man is robbing bus and train riders near the CTA Red and Green lines. It’s happened at least twice since the beginning of the month, in the 100-block of West Cermak at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and in the 200-block of West Cermak at 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

A 20- to 30-year-old man, who is 5-feet 8-inches tall to 5-feet 10-inches tall, with black, short hair, will approach victims and demand their personal property, Chicago police said.

No one has been hurt so far, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

