Inaugural WNC Black Business Expo draws crowd in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — It was a weekend filled with activities to advocate for local Black and minority-owned businesses.

The inaugural WNC Black Business Expo wrapped up on Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Expo Center in Asheville. The free, three-day event featured workshops, a trade show and networking opportunities.

Organizers say the weekend event drew about 500 people and 50 local business owners took part in Saturday’s trade show, to market and sell their products and services.

Workshops about branding, finance and leadership also aimed to help attendees grow their business. With industry professionals serving as guest speakers, the goal was to motivate and empower these local entrepreneurs.

Executive Director of the WNC Black Business Expo and the WNC Minority Business Association, Rika Harrison, says future events are in the works.

“We want to continue to do this to be an annual event,” Harrison said. “We want to have smaller conferences – a Native American, Latina and women conferences. We just want to be able to promote businesses within the minority community and Western North Carolina.”

The Western North Carolina Minority Business Association organized the event.

