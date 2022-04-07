Officials say potential hoarding situation may have caused deadly fire

By KYW Staff

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A house fire in Upper Darby has left a 60-year-old man dead on Thursday morning, officials say. The fire occurred on the 7000 block of Radbourne Road around 4 a.m.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released, but he was found in the back bedroom of the home. Two officers rescued the man from the house but he later died.

Smoke detectors were found not working inside the home, a fire official told CBS3.

According to the Red Cross, seven people have been displaced due to the fire.

Officials believe it could be a potential hoarding situation.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

