Search underway for missing snowboarder

By FOX 12 Staff

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who was reported missing after snowboarding on Mt. Hood.

At about 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a missing snowboarder at Mt. Hood Meadows. Ryan Mather, 30, was reported overdue by his girlfriend at that time.

Mather, from Aloha, had been snowboarding at Mt. Hood Meadows during the day and did not return home.

The sheriff’s office said Mather’s vehicle was found at Mt. Hood Meadows. Overnight search and rescue operations to locate him were not successful.

The search will continue Wednesday and will focus on areas around the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which the sheriff’s office said was Mather’s last reported location on Tuesday morning.

No additional information has been released at this time.

The Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard are assisting with search operations.

