Clean-up continues at mobile home park hit by tornado

By Emma Claybrook

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS) — With severe weather expected overnight, some of the people impacted by last week’s tornado are still cleaning up from that storm.

Volunteer efforts at the Woodridge Estates mobile home park continued Tuesday.

Kristy Miller lives at the park and has been helped distribute donations to everyone in the area.

“It’s a community of amazing people. I was fearful that they would be overlooked because it’s a trailer park. So far, that stigma has proven me wrong. That it’s not a stigma,” Miller said.

Pallets full of food, boxes and bags of clothes and food, cleaning supplies, are all stationed at the entrance to the park.

Miller said there are so many donations, she’s ready to give back to others who were impacted by the storm.

“If you’re in need of water, Gatorade, I have cleaning solutions. I have hand sanitizer. I have emergency kits. I am more than willing to share with you, because you need it. I’m going to see to it that this stuff gets into the hands of everybody who needs something,” she said.

A group of students with the University of Arkansas helped clear debris at Woodridge Estates Tuesday.

“Even though we’re down at the university in Fayetteville, Springdale is a part of our community so we are out here trying to help as much as we can,” Dominic Armijo, a member of Theta Chi, said.

