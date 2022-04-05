Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:14 AM

Hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PERRIS, California (KABC) — A dramatic video shows a group’s hot air balloon adventure in Perris as it turns into a nightmare.

The trip went south when the winds kicked up. One of the passengers begins recording video of the incident as the winds send the balloon and basket hurtling to the ground.

The basket drags across the dirt. The guide yells for everyone to hang on.

Somehow, they did. Miraculously, no one was injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content