Investigators release new details about missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli

NAVARRE, Floria (WALA) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff revealed new details about the disappearance of a Navarre woman.

Family members have not heard from Cassie Carli since Sunday, March 27.

Sheriff Bob Johnson said Carli was last seen at Juana’s Pagodas, a restaurant in Navarre Beach, when she was there to meet with the father of her child. Investigators said Carli agreed to meet Marcus Spanevelo there to exchange custody of their three-year-old child.

On Monday, family members reported Carli missing. Deputies went to the restaurant and found her car parked there with her purse still inside, but no sign of Carli.

“We consider her missing/endangered. In other words, we don’t know what happened to her. We don’t have evidence specifically pointing to homicide, an abduction, or any of those,” Sheriff Johnson said. “We just know the way she has gone missing concerns us greatly.”

Spanevelo was located in Birmingham on Wednesday. He had the child with him and the daughter is safe, the sheriff said. Investigators went to Birmingham and questioned Spanevelo about Carli’s disappearance. The sheriff did not reveal what was said in that interview.

The sheriff said the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has any additional information about Cassie Carli is asked to call 850-983-1190.

