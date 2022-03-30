Rider climbs atop bus traveling along highway

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bus had to make an emergency stop in north Minneapolis Tuesday after a rider opened the roof hatch and climbed on top of the vehicle while it was traveling along Interstate 94.

The Metro Transit Police Department says officers and state troopers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of someone on top of a bus near the Dowling Avenue North intersection. MnDOT cameras captured the person lying prone and spread eagle on top of the vehicle.

Investigators say that the bus driver carefully pulled the bus over onto the shoulder of the intersection. No one was hurt in the incident.

