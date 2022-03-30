Driver escapes after his car is left riddled with bullet holes in rural Sacramento County shooting

By Web Staff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — An investigation is underway after a car was left riddled with bullet holes after a shooting in rural Sacramento County last week.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 11:30 p.m. on March 25, dispatchers got a call from someone reporting that they had been shot in their car along the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim alert and talking. He had been shot in the stomach and lower back.

The victim says he was driving when another vehicle pulled up next to him and was able to force him to pull over. The other driver then started shooting at him.

Somehow, the victim was able to crawl over the passenger side of his Land Rover and get out. He then ran into an open field.

More than 60 shell casings were found at the scene, deputies say, with about 20 bullet holes discovered on the driver’s side.

No suspect information has been provided by the victim and no arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.

The sheriff’s department says they don’t believe the incident was gang-related.

