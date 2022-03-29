Portland nonprofit hosts free haircut, food giveaway at Dawson Park

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A local advocacy group is trying to bring some good to a part of Portland that sees a lot of trouble.

Danny Bostic is a barber at Celebrity Status Barbershop in northeast Portland and the founder of the nonprofit, Prosper Portland. He, along with Eric Turner of Willie Mae’s Catering, teamed up with others to host a free haircut and food giveaway at Dawson Park in north Portland Saturday afternoon.

The area is prone to gang violence, drug activity, and homelessness. Bostic and Turner say showing a little love to someone in need can go a long way, and that’s what they want to do with events like the giveaway.

“In the same spot negativity happen in, we wanna show that, you know, we can turn it around for the good, in the same neighborhood,” Bostic said. “Just give back to the people, show love – that’s what people lack out here, man. They lack a lot of love, so we want to show the love.”

“When you see that smile and that joy when someone say – cause for me I’m a chef – so if someone say it tastes good, that makes me feel good too,” Turner said.

When asked what the city could do to improve underserved communities, Bostic said to invest in things like community centers, rather than clubs or liquor stores.

