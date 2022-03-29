Man charged in 5 different police pursuits

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police say a man who escaped officers five different times is now behind bars.

Police say Eric Hernandez was able to speed away from officers on five different occasions.

Investigators have linked him to all five pursuits and went to arrest him at his house on Friday.

According to police, when they showed up, he tried to run away but was soon caught and arrested.

Hernandez is being held in the Polk County Jail and is now facing five charges of eluding and five counts of driving without a license.

