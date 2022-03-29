Dispute between sibling ends with sister dragged by car

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday after he reportedly dragged his sister with a car in North Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Talarenzo Miles was complaining about his girlfriend to his sister, 24-year-old Tayana Miles, while inside a vehicle on Herman Street.

Tayana told her brother to stop, and he became irate. He then reached over from the driver’s seat and struck her in the head, the affidavit states.

Talarenzo then started to throw his sister’s items out of the car. She exited the vehicle to retrieve the items, so Talarenzo started to drive off before she was completely out of the car. She was dragged several feet before falling out of the car, according to the affidavit.

Talarenzo drove away and left his sister on the street with multiple injuries. He is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.