Three local Catholic schools closed Monday due to contract dispute

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The doors are closed at three St. Louis Catholic high schools Monday due to the negotiation attempt of the Archdiocese and the teachers union.

According the teachers union SLATA, the Archdiocese of St. Louis is attempting to cancel protections ensured by the union for its high school educators. They released a statement that said in part:

“After 90% of its high school educators rejected its recent contract proposal, the Archdiocese issued a statement and then offered contracts to teachers that sidestep the very existence of SLATA. “

St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association The union went on to say the archbishop has moved his administration to break up the union in place at the five archdiocesan high schools. The contract proposal to the high school teachers did not include: A procedure for placing educators in the event of a school closure or consolidation Seniority within the system Cut off the early retirement incentive Proposed pay scale changes with limited impact to certain teachers. News 4 reached out to the teachers union and they confirmed classes at Bishop DuBorg High School, Rosati-Kain High School, and St. Mary’s High School are canceled Monday.

These closures come one day after local Catholics held a prayer vigil outside of the Archbishop’s residence in Central West End. They were voicing concern about the future of the St. Louis Archdiocese and the new initiative “All Things New”. Protesters said they are concerned the plan will ultimately lead to the closure of dozens of local churches.

The Archdiocese is currently asking local Catholics to fill out a survey about the future that is due next Monday. Results of the survey are scheduled to be released later this year and a final plan is expected in 2023.

