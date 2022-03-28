Pedestrian killed after being struck by Amtrak train carrying 89 passengers in Fullerton

By DARLEENE POWELLS

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning by an Amtrak train full of passengers in Fullerton.

Officers were called out to the railroad tracks at Commonwealth Avenue and Brookhurst Road at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on the report of a pedestrian that had been hit by an Amtrak train carrying 89 passengers and five crew members.

At the scene, officers found a person described only as a male lying on the train overpass for Commonwealth Avenue, between Brookhurst Road and Basque.

The pedestrian had suffered “significant traumatic injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Westbound Commonwealth was shut down between Basque and Brookhurst was shut down for several hours for the investigation. North and southbound trains were also stopped during the investigation, along with the Amtrak train that hit the pedestrian, which remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

