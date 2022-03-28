Olszewski announces $70m in school investments, New Scotts Branch elementary school

By WJZ Staff

WINDSOR MILL, Maryland (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools will see some big changes after nearly $70 million in state and county investments were announced Monday morning.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced the investment Monday morning at Scotts Branch Elementary School in Windsor Mills.

Olszewski announced that instead of an addition and renovation to the elementary school, the county will spend $49 million to build a brand new school.

“Our small neighborhood school will now have the opportunity to take a bolder step toward generational success,” said Principal Lauren Tillman. “Now we will be able to provide our students a 21st-century style building to match that same energy. Our new space will continue to serve our parents, community and groups and partnerships so that Scott’s branch remains a focal point of this area.”

The county executive’s budget last year provided funding for an addition and renovation for the school, but House Speaker Jones was able to secure additional construction funding.

“Every student deserves the best school, With the best possible educational outcomes and the best possible opportunity to compete for a job regardless if there’s a code,“ Jones said.

The budget also includes $19 million for the design phases for a new Dulaney High School and changes to Towson High School.

Olszewski said expanding access to career technology is a top priority for him in strengthening the school system. He also announced $500,000 to begin planning to expand career and technology education in western Baltimore County.

The investments are all part of Olszewski’s plan for the future of Baltimore County Schools, which doesn’t include trailers at schools for lack of space.

“It’s a plan to ensure that we improve every school in Baltimore County over the next 15 years,” Olszewski said. “It’s a plan that has a timeline to eliminate the need for trailers at all schools within a decade, ensuring that every child has a student within a school building.”

