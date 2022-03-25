Several Wilson Co. businesses cited for selling vape products to underage customers

By Tony Garcia

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies conducted an undercover operation this week targeting businesses who sell vape products to underage people.

In a joint effort from WCSO, Lebanon Police and Mt. Juliet Police, undercover young adults, over the age of 18 but not yet 21, entered eighteen Wilson County businesses and attempted to buy a vapor product on Tuesday.

WCSO reports that 11 out of 18 of establishments sold to the underage person. The required minimum age for purchasing vapor products is 21.

The violating business were cited for the misdemeanor and will have to appear in court at a later date. The businesses that refused to sell to the underage undercover person were given letters of compliance.

