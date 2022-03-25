4 climate activists who blocked coal train headed to Bow found guilty of trespassing

By Ray Brewer

Massachusetts (WMUR) — Four of five activists who tried to stop a coal train in Bow in 2019 have been found guilty of criminal trespass and railroad trespass.

Defense attorneys said the state failed to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, but prosecutors said there is no doubt crimes were committed.

Among the charges the activists faced was misdemeanor criminal trespass for blocking the train on Robie’s Bridge. Prosecutors said that in December 2019, the protest delayed a train carrying coal to the power plant in Bow. Some participants climbed up on the bridge and hung banners, officials said.

One of the four activists who were found guilty was found not guilty of a second charge of resisting arrest.

During the trial, prosecutors said the activists had no legal right to be there and knew that they were trespassing. Prosecutors said the activists should not be allowed to break the law in order to get publicity for their cause of stopping climate change.

Defense attorneys said the prosecution failed to show that the orders issued by police were valid.

