School community welcomes Ukrainian students

By Marcy Jones

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut school community is welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Monday, the Woodstock Academy opened its doors to the first of several high school students relocated from Ukraine.

The school was buzzing with excitement over it.

“They’re going to feel safe, they’re going to feel support, they’re going to feel like a community here,” said Ksenija, a 12 grader. “We’re going to give them a big warm welcome here.”

Through an educational partnership, the academy is offering the displaced students the opportunity to live and study at the school through the end of the year.

It was an opportunity that students said they weren’t going to take for granted.

“I’m just really excited to get to know new people and I love to learn from different cultures and I think it’s even better when we can help those people,” said Lennon Favreau, an 11th grader.

The first student to arrive was an 18-year-old from Kyiv.

Staff members said they were happy to have her there.

“We’ve talked about how we can provide support for mental health, and just take it really slow, make sure they feel safe and supported and make sure they have kids around them that they have similar interests, and they can grow and share,” said Amy Favreau, assistant head of school for enrollment, Woodstock Academy.

The academy said it is accepting financial donations to help fund the humanitarian aid. The money will go toward things such as transportation, medical needs, visas, and extra-curricular activities.

The staff said the academy reached out to educational partners in Ukraine weeks ago. The idea took off from there.

As a result, local students said they were eager to do their part.

“‘How can I help my family? How can I help my county? My city?’” Amy Favreau said. “So they understand that continuing their education, being safe, having a place where their parents know they’re safe, that their parents can concentrate on whatever they might be doing is a way to contribute and help.”

“The option to come here is the best option to see the world, see us and to help them as a community,” Ksenija said.

