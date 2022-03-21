Power outage forces UConn to cancel classes

By Rob Polansky

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — What was described as a “significant power outage” on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus forced the school to cancel classes until noon on Monday.

The cancellation applied to both in-person and online classes.

“The cause of the power outage isn’t yet known, but the university decided to cancel Storrs-based classes before noon because many of its academic and residential buildings are affected,” said Stephanie Reitz, UConn spokesperson. “The Student Union and Recreation Center also currently do not have power.”

Regional campus in-person classes will proceed as usual.

“Classes and operations at the regional campuses, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Avery Point, UConn Health, [and] School of Law, are not affected,” Reitz said.

Gampel Pavilion does have power, and Monday night’s basketball game is not expected to be affected. The UConn women’s basketball team takes on the UCF Knights at 9 p.m. as part of the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

“Students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities,” said Michael Enright, UConn spokesperson. “Essential employees report to work as usual. Other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice. Employees in route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work in this situation should consult with their manager for further guidance until more information is known.”

A further update will be provided later this morning when more information becomes available.

