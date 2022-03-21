2-alarm apartment fire displaces 10 from Beaverton complex

By KPTV Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — Firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment complex on Menlo Drive near Allen Boulevard in Beaverton, Sunday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The two-alarm fire started in one apartment just before 8:30 p.m. before spreading to another. The first crews to arrive found the first and second story end units of the fourplex “fully engulfed in flames.”

Crews quickly established an attack on the fire, while a search was conducted for any residents inside. No residents were found, however, firefighters found a pet rabbit they were able to reunite with its owner unharmed.

In total, ten people have been displaced by the fire. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

