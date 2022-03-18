Alabama man was asleep in his trailer home – then woke in the woods during storm

By Brendan Kirby

Click here for updates on this story

ATMORE, Alabama (WALA) — There was no warning for a powerful storm that descended on the Big Oak Mobile Home Park on Friday, injuring six and destroying several homes.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said ambulances rushed five people to the hospital, including two who had to be transferred to Mobile with critical injuries. Another resident took himself to the hospital, according to the sheriff.

Jackson said all of the residents are accounted for. But he added that it took some searching to find everyone.

“We had one guy that was in his mobile home when the storm hit,” he said. “He was asleep. He said when he woke up, he was in the woods. So, you know, obviously the good Lord was looking out for him and we appreciate that.”

In addition to the extensive damage there, Escambia County Emergency Management Agency Director David Adams said two occupied mobile homes sustained significant damage at another trailer park about 100 yards away. But he added that none of the three people who live in them were hurt.

Residents at Big Oak Park who survived the storm descried their terroir as winds whipped through the park just before 9:30 a.m.

Corey Henderson said he was asleep when his home began shaking. Before he knew what was going on, he said, the air conditioning unit fell on top of the headboard of his bed.

“I never saw anything like this before in my life,” he said. “Big winds, a lot of rain. … That headboard cushioned us. We wouldn’t be here. So thank you, Jesus, that we’re still here.”

Henderson said it was no until he peeked outside until he realized many of his neighbors had it even worse.

“It tore up trailers behind us, trailers in front of us,” he said. “Knocked cars on top of each other. Knocked trailers on top of each other.”

Joseph Hillard, a Mobile-based disaster program specialist at the American Red Cross, was at the mobile home park on Friday trying to identify and help residents who suddenly find themselves homeless.

“If they’re displaced and have no place to go, we’ll work with them in that regard,” he said. “So basically, right now, we just go to get the picture painted exactly who’s been affected.”

Jackson said at least nine families had been displaced, and one resident said the landlord told him that 15 units had been destroyed.

Siblings Trinity Riley and Caleb Coston, who were cleaning up in the aftermath, said they initially did not think much when their trailer started shaking. Riley said she was asleep at the time.

“When I see the lights flickering, and I just started running to my mom and dad’s room,” he said. “And by the time I ran into the room I heard, like, the glass breaking inside my window.”

Coston said he noticed people start to panic, so he ran from the bed to the closet.

“On our way passing through the kitchen, that window shattered, as well,” he said. “It was definitely a shake-up for my morning so let me launch this as well.”

Tony Kelly says he has experienced a few hurricanes but has never lived through something as hair-raising as this. He said he and his wife were in bed. He said his wife was alarmed and added he tried to reassure her. Then, he said, it got much worse.

“All of a sudden, it just like a blackness just came over it and then like a train wreck, it sounded like,” he said. “And the trailer just started shaking. My car, it got pushed against the side of the trailer. And we were just so frightened, man.”

Kelly said he feels badly for neighbors who suffered a total loss.

“It’s just sad, man. It’s said,” he said. “‘Cause it’s like, you know, some of them, you know, they’re barely making it already. … And now, everything they have is gone. And it’s like starting all over.”

Becky Vickery said she never has experienced anything like it in 15 years at Big Oak. She said she was studying the Bible when the storm hit.

“Two of my windows, you know; my swings were strung everywhere. My table” she said. “I thought a bomb and done went off. And I’m still shaking. But yeah, it was pretty bad – pretty intense there for a little bit.”

But Vickery said she remained calm.

“It’s gonna sound stupid, but no,” she said. “I put my life in the hands of the Lord.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.