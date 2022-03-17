Zoo Miami Assisting Ukrainian Zookeepers Who Are Caring For Their Animals

By Web staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — One overlooked fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the fate of thousands of animals, especially those in the country’s many zoos.

In Kyiv, the director and staff moved into the zoo to take care of the four thousand animals.

Zoo Miami is one of the organizations stepping up to help those animals and their caretakers.

“We have an effort here at the zoo where we are collecting everything from tents, to flashlights, to sleeping bags, we’ve got to supply them with the things that they need to keep staying there to take care of those animals,” said Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill.

Some of the animals at Ukrainian zoos were moved out, but most are still in the country dealing with stress from the constant explosions and gunfire.

