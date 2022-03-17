Suspect identified after van stolen with child inside at hospital

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — All Portland police units were dispatched to Northeast Portland Thursday morning after someone stole a van with a 6-year-old girl inside at Providence Hospital.

Portland Police Bureau said the girls parents had driven to the hospital because one was feeling ill. When the girl’s father arrived at the emergency room, he exited the vehicle, left it running and began helping his wife into a wheel chair. While doing so, someone quickly got in and drove away in the gold Ford Windstar.

The PPB said as soon as it was confirmed the child was still in the vehicle, all precincts attached themselves to the call. The first unit was dispatched just after 7:50 a.m. with 43 additional vehicles following over the next 30 minutes.

Hospital security identified the suspect as Colton Ian Suckow, 26, who had just been released after a Police Officer’s Hold.

Portland police later learned Suckow had been waiting for a cab, ordered for him by security. The cab company was then able to provide the initial destinations Suckow gave and officers headed towards Southeast 54th Avenue and Southeast Mitchell Street where they discovered the minivan.

On their arrival, Suckow was heading towards the vehicle, “and it appeared as if he was about to get back inside,” PPB said.

The girl was still seated inside and Suckow was taken into custody, with Portland Homicide Detectives who typically investigate kidnappings determining charges.

Commander Erica Hurley said of the incident, “As the East Precinct Commander, I was monitoring from the beginning. The men and women of the Police Bureau have once again shown their dedication, commitment, and their hearts for serving this community. Your officers found this scared little girl safely within the hour, and it’s just another example of the great work our officers do on a daily basis.”

